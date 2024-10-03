Dani Pereira scores a goal, Brad Stuver has 11 saves as Austin beats Timbers 1-0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dani Pereira scored a goal in the 42nd minute, 33-year-old Brad Stuver had a career-high 11 saves and Austin FC beat the Portland Timbers 1-0 to avoid elimination from playoff contention. Pereira won a failed clearance and then ripped a shot from outside the area that deflected off defender Kamal Miller into the net to give Austin a 1-0 lead just before halftime. The Timbers outshot Austin 26-7, 11-1 on target. Portland (12-11-9) had its three-game unbeaten streak come to an end.

