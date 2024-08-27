Dani Olmo scores in his debut to keep Barcelona perfect after 2-1 win over Rayo in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Dani Olmo got his dream debut with Barcelona. He scored a late winner to keep the Catalan club with a perfect record to start the Spanish league. Olmo found the net in the 82nd minute with a low left-footed shot into the far corner after an assist by Lamine Yamal to give Barcelona a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday. Barcelona is the only team with three wins after three rounds this season. Olmo entered the match at halftime to replace Ferran Torres.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.