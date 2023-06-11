Dani Holmqvist holds onto lead in ShopRite LPGA Classic, chasing 1st title

By The Associated Press
Daniela Holmqvist, of Sweden, looks at her putt on the seventh green during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dani Holmqvist birdied the par-5 18th for a 4-under 67 and a one-stroke lead over Hyo Joo Kim on Saturday in the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Holmqvist, the 35-year-old Swede seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, took an 11-under 131 total into the final round Sunday on the Bay Course at Seaview, close to the casinos in Atlantic City. She opened with a career-best 64 on Friday. Holmqvist had seven birdies and three bogeys in the second round. Kim birdied the last two holes in a 65. The South Korean player had eight birdies and two bogeys. Ranked eighth, she’s a five-time LPGA Tour winner. Women’s British Open champion Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa was third at 8 under after a 65.

