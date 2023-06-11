Dani Holmqvist holds onto lead in ShopRite LPGA Classic, chasing 1st title

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dani Holmqvist birdied the par-5 18th for a 4-under 67 and a one-stroke lead over Hyo Joo Kim on Saturday in the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Holmqvist, the 35-year-old Swede seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, took an 11-under 131 total into the final round Sunday on the Bay Course at Seaview, close to the casinos in Atlantic City. She opened with a career-best 64 on Friday. Holmqvist had seven birdies and three bogeys in the second round. Kim birdied the last two holes in a 65. The South Korean player had eight birdies and two bogeys. Ranked eighth, she’s a five-time LPGA Tour winner. Women’s British Open champion Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa was third at 8 under after a 65.

