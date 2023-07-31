Dani Alves set to be indicted in sexual assault case in Spain

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has decided to indict Dani Alves following an investigation into sexual assault accusations against the Brazilian soccer player. The judge concluded the investigation and found evidence of wrongdoing by Alves. He has been in custody since January on accusations he sexually assaulted a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30. Alves will be formally indicted after being informed of the judge’s decision on Wednesday. Prosecutors will then specify the charges, and a trial date will be set. The former Barcelona defender has denied wrongdoing and said that sex with the accuser was consensual.

