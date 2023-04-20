Dani Alves’ lawyers file another appeal for bail

MADRID (AP) — Dani Alves’ lawyers have filed another appeal asking a judge to free the Brazilian soccer player on bail while the investigation of a sexual assault accusation against him continues. Alves’ defense team filed a 200-page report and videos from security cameras that they say discredit testimony by the alleged victim and other witnesses. The lawyers also reiterated that Alves would accept any court-imposed measures such as turning in his passports and wearing a tracking device if released on bail. The court previously denied a bail request because it said Alves was a flight risk.

