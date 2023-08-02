Dani Alves indicted in sexual assault case in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Dani Alves has denied wrongdoing after being indicted by a judge in a sexual assault case in Spain. The Brazilian soccer star told the judge in a Barcelona court that he was not in agreement with the findings of the investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30. Alves was indicted after being formally informed by the judge of her findings. Prosecutors will now specify the charges against Alves. A trial date will be set for later this year or early in 2024. Alves was also ordered to set aside 150,000 euros to pay his alleged victim if he is found guilty.

