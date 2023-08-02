Dani Alves indicted in sexual assault case in Spain

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
FILE - Brazil's Dani Alves practices during a training session at the Grand Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 4, 2022. A judge has decided to indict Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves following an investigation into sexual assault accusations against him, a Spanish court said Monday, July 31, 2023. The judge concluded the investigation and found evidence of wrongdoing by Alves, who has been in jail since being provisionally detained in January on accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andre Penner]

MADRID (AP) — Dani Alves has denied wrongdoing after being indicted by a judge in a sexual assault case in Spain. The Brazilian soccer star told the judge in a Barcelona court that he was not in agreement with the findings of the investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30. Alves was indicted after being formally informed by the judge of her findings. Prosecutors will now specify the charges against Alves. A trial date will be set for later this year or early in 2024. Alves was also ordered to set aside 150,000 euros to pay his alleged victim if he is found guilty.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.