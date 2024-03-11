Dane Fischer is out as William & Mary men’s basketball coach after five seasons

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William & Mary has fired men’s basketball coach Dane Fischer after five seasons. Athletic director Brian D. Mann made the announcement. He praised Fischer for his character and integrity, but said the university is committed to competitive excellence in its varsity athletics programs. Fischer was named the Coastal Athletic Association coach of the year after leading the Tribe to a 21-11 record and second-place finish in his first season. His teams finished 56-91 over his five years, including 32-50 in CAA play.

