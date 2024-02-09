Dane Coles, Bernard Foley, Liam Williams share concerns over rugby, referees and TMOs

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Leading international players have expressed similar reservations about the way in which rugby is being played, citing the increasing involvement of television officials and the especially contentious area of accidental head contact. All Blacks hooker Dane Coles, Wallabies flyhalf Bernard Foley and Wales fullback Liam Williams all are now playing for Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay in Japan League One. Coles and Williams both played at last year’s World Cup in France. Foley has played 76 tests for the Wallabies and has been in Japan for the past four seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.