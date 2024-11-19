Dana Holgorsen’s cure for boredom is to work on turning around Nebraska’s struggling offense

Dana Holgorsen’s motivation for joining Nebraska as a late-season replacement offensive coordinator boiled down to one thing. He said he was bored. Holgorsen was working as a consultant on TCU’s staff when Nebraska coach Matt Rhule invited him to Lincoln two weeks ago to help sort out the Cornhuskers’ offensive problems. Holgorsen said his work at TCU left him unfulfilled and that the challenge to coach at Nebraska was enticing. Holgorsen said freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola gives him a good starting point for turning the offense around.

