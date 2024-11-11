Dana Holgorsen takes over as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator; Satterfield remains on the staff

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced Dana Holgorsen will take over as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator for the rest of the season and Marcus Satterfield would remain on the staff. Rhule brought in the former West Virginia and Houston coach last week to do an analysis of the Cornhuskers’ struggling offense. The Huskers are 14th in the 18-team Bigt Ten in total offense and 15th in scoring in conference games. Rhule said the offense hasn’t performed at the level he wants and that he went out and found somebody he trusts. Satterfield will continue to coach tight ends.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.