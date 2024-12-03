Dana Holgorsen signs 2-year contract to stay on as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dana Holgorsen has signed a two-year contract to remain Nebraska’s offensive coordinator. Coach Matt Rhule brought in Holgorsen in early November as a consultant and days later moved him into the role of coordinator and play-caller for the final three games of the regular season. He will be paid $1.2 million per year. In a 44-25 victory over Wisconsin two weeks ago, Nebraska posted its highest point total since 2021. Holgorsen joined the Huskers this fall after spending the past 13 seasons as a head coach at West Virginia and Houston.

