Dan Skillings Jr. scores 25, Cincinnati beats short-handed No. 16 Kansas 72-52 in Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dan Skillings Jr. scored 25 points to help Cincinnati beat No. 16 Kansas 72-52 in the Big 12 Tournament. The Jayhawks were missing the league’s top two scorers, Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. Dickinson dislocated his shoulder in a loss to Houston last weekend and McCullar has been dealing with a knee injury. The No. 11 seed Bearcats took advantage on their way to a quarterfinal matchup with No. 14 Baylor in the quarterfinal round. KJ Adams Jr. got banged up during the game but was able to finish for Kansas, and he led the way with 22 points.

