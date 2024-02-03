Dan Quinn signs his contract to become coach of the Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn has signed his contract to become coach of the Washington Commanders. The team announced the hiring of Quinn on Saturday after reaching a verbal agreement with him earlier in the week. The former Atlanta Falcons coach spent the past three seasons as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Controlling owner Josh Harris praised Quinn as an incredible leader who brings out the best in his players and staff. Washington chose Quinn after Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson informed teams he’d be staying in Detroit and Seattle hired Baltimore assistant Mike Macdonald.

