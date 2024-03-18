Dan Monson not leaving the Beach just yet. He is heading to March Madness without a job next season

Long Beach State was coming off five straight losses a week ago when coach Dan Monson and first-year athletic director Bobby Smitheran issued a joint statement announcing Monson would leave at the end of the season in what was framed as a mutual separation. The season is still going for the Beach, and so is the 62-year-old Monson. After sweeping through three straight games to win the Big West Tournament, Long Beach State will make its first NCAA Tournament since 2012 as a No. 15 seed and play No. 2 Arizona in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

