Dan Monson not leaving the Beach just yet. He is heading to March Madness without a job next season

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
Long Beach State head coach Dan Monson participates in a net cutting ceremony after his team played an NCAA college basketball game against UC Davis in the championship of the Big West Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Henderson, Nev. Long Beach State won 74-70. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ronda Churchill]

Long Beach State was coming off five straight losses a week ago when coach Dan Monson and first-year athletic director Bobby Smitheran issued a joint statement announcing Monson would leave at the end of the season in what was framed as a mutual separation. The season is still going for the Beach, and so is the 62-year-old Monson. After sweeping through three straight games to win the Big West Tournament, Long Beach State will make its first NCAA Tournament since 2012 as a No. 15 seed and play No. 2 Arizona in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.