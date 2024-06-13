Dan Hurley says rejecting the Lakers’ offer to stay at UConn wasn’t a ‘leverage play’

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Dan Hurley says it wasn’t a “leverage play” when he rejected a six-year, $70 million offer to coach the Los Angeles Lakers. The UConn coach says he had already agreed to a new contract with the Huskies. Hurley has led UConn to back-to-back national titles. He spoke Thursday on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” about what he called a difficult decision between leaving for the Lakers and staying at UConn. He says it would have been a thrill to coach LeBron James. But he added that he has a deal in place at UConn that would make him the nation’s highest-paid college coach.

