Dan Hurley says he belongs at UConn after turning down ‘obviously tempting’ offer from Lakers

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Dan Hurley says he asked himself where he belongs when considering whether to accept an offer to coach the Los Angeles Lakers or stay at UConn. The 51-year-old Hurley decided to stick with the Huskies and try to lead them to a third consecutive national title. Hurley said Thursday at UConn’s basketball facility that the Lakers’ offer was “obviously tempting.” He also denied using it as leverage. Hurley said earlier in a radio apperance that he already had a deal in place to become the nation’s highest-paid college coach, with only a few details left to be worked out.

