Dan Hurley says he belongs at UConn after turning down ‘obviously tempting’ offer from Lakers
By JIM FULLER The Associated Press
FILE - UConn head coach Dan Hurley calls towards his players during the first half of the Elite 8 college basketball game against Illinois in the men's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Boston.
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Dan Hurley says he asked himself where he belongs when considering whether to accept an offer to coach the Los Angeles Lakers or stay at UConn. The 51-year-old Hurley decided to stick with the Huskies and try to lead them to a third consecutive national title. Hurley said Thursday at UConn’s basketball facility that the Lakers’ offer was “obviously tempting.” He also denied using it as leverage. Hurley said earlier in a radio apperance that he already had a deal in place to become the nation’s highest-paid college coach, with only a few details left to be worked out.
FILE - UConn head coach Dan Hurley speaks to the media during a news conference ahead of a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.
FILE - UConn head coach Dan Hurley hugs forward Alex Karaban during the second half of the NCAA college Final Four championship basketball game against Purdue, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.
FILE - Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley celebrates with the trophy after their win against San Diego State in the men's national championship college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Houston.