Dan Evans wins his second career ATP title by beating Tallon Griekspoor in Wasington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dan Evans has won his second ATP Tour title by beating Tallon Griekspoor 7-5, 6-3 in a rain-interrupted DC Open final. Evans is a 33-year-old from Britain. He is the oldest champion in Washington since Jimmy Connors was 35 when he won the event in 1988. Action was suspended Sunday at 2-all in the second set because of a thunderstorm. After play eventually resumed in front of just a smattering of spectators, Evans needed about 25 minutes to wrap up his first championship at a 500-level tournament. Rain returned shortly after the match concluded. Evans was seeded No. 9 in the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open and will move up from No. 30 to a career-high No. 21 in the rankings on Monday.

