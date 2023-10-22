Dan Enos fired as Arkansas’ offensive coordinator; WR coach Kenny Guiton will be the play-caller

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman fired first-year offensive coordinator Dan Enos a day after the Razorbacks managed just one field goal in a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State. Wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton will be the play-caller the rest of the season. Pittman hired Enos away from Maryland in the offseason after Kendal Briles left the Razorbacks for the coordinator’s job at TCU. The offense ranks last in the Southeastern Conference and has been held under 300 yards in three straight games. Arkansas has lost six straight games and is 2-6.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.