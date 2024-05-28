Dan Bylsma rediscovers the joy in coaching and lands another NHL job with Seattle Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — When Dan Bylsma took the job as an assistant coach in the American Hockey League in 2021, his hope was to rediscover some enjoyment being a coach. Being back on an NHL bench at that point was the furthest thing from his mind. He’s back on a bench now as the second head coach in the history of the Seattle Kraken. It’s the first time Bylsma will be in charge of an NHL bench since 2017 when he was in Buffalo. Before that, he won a Stanley Cup and made the playoffs six times in Pittsburgh. Bylsma has spent the past two seasons as the head coach of Coachella Valley, Seattle’s affiliate in the AHL.

