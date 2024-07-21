Dan Brown’s top 10 finish earns him British Open spot for 2025 and nice paycheck

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Dan Brown’s mates have been “quite boozy” this week as the unheralded Englishman dared to challenge for the British Open title. He might finally join them in a drink Sunday after finishing his debut major tournament in a tie for 10th place at Royal Troon. The 29-year-old Brown’s performance also earned him qualification to next year’s Open, at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, and a paycheck of $317,534. He shot a 3-over 74 with five bogeys on the front nine. He finished on even par, nine shots behind champion Xander Schauffele. On Sunday, he was paired with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.