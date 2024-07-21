Dan Brown’s top 10 finish earns him British Open spot for 2025 and nice paycheck

By KEN MAGUIRE The Associated Press
Daniel Brown of England gestures to the spectators as he walks to the 18th green during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Heppell]

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Dan Brown’s mates have been “quite boozy” this week as the unheralded Englishman dared to challenge for the British Open title. He might finally join them in a drink Sunday after finishing his debut major tournament in a tie for 10th place at Royal Troon. The 29-year-old Brown’s performance also earned him qualification to next year’s Open, at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, and a paycheck of $317,534. He shot a 3-over 74 with five bogeys on the front nine. He finished on even par, nine shots behind champion Xander Schauffele. On Sunday, he was paired with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

