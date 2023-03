Damon Stoudamire hired as Georgia Tech’s head coach

ATLANTA (AP) — Longtime NBA guard Damon Stoudamire has been hired as Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball coach. The 49-year-old Stoudamire comes to the Atlantic Coast Conference school from the Boston Celtics, where he had served as an assistant coach since 2021. He previously coached collegiately at Pacific, where he compiled a 71-77 record over five seasons. Stoudamire was the West Coast Conference coach of the year in 2020. Georgia Tech moved quickly to fill the void left after the firing of Josh Pastner. Stoudamire takes over a struggling program that has made only one NCAA Tournament appearance in the last 13 years.

