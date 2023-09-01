Damon Bankston runs for 119 yards and two touchdowns as Weber State tops Central Washington, 35-10

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Damon Bankston ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns to lead Weber State to a 35-10 win over Division II Central Washington in a season-opener. Weber State blanked Central Washington in the second half, even though the teams posted comparable total yardage. The D-II Wildcats ran 74 offensive plays and amassed 276 yards. The FCS Wildcats ran just 54 plays for 306 total yards.

