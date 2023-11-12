Damien Martinez runs for 146 yards, 4 touchdowns, and Oregon State routs Stanford 62-17

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Damien Martinez ran for 146 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to lead No. 12 Oregon State to a 62-17 victory over Stanford. Martinez, who surpassed 1,000 yards for the season, did most of his damage in the first half with 136 yards and all four touchdowns, including a 59-yard score in the first quarter. DJ Uiagalelei completed 12 of 19 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns for Oregon State. The Beavers’ defense was led by end Andrew Chatfield Jr., who had two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. Stanford’s Ashton Daniels passed for 200 yards and a touchdown.

