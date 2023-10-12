Damian Penaud is the France finisher opponents have come to fear at the Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — ‘French flair’ is one of rugby’s most overused phrases. It’s back in fashion, though, thanks in part to the winger son of a former France flyhalf who is closing fast and furiously on one of the national team’s oldest records. Damian Penaud has 35 tries, three away from the France record held by the great Serge Blanco since 1991. Going into the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against South Africa on Sunday at Stade de France, Penaud leads the tournament with six tries. He is on a career-best seven-game streak of try-scoring. He’s the finisher opponents have come to fear. France strength and conditioning coach Thibault Giroud says Penaud has been beating speed records in training.

