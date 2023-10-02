Damian Lillard may be gone, but his legacy lives on for the Blazers as they move on

The Portland Trail Blazers are moving on from the Damian Lillard era, turning the focus to a group of promising young players. But the specter of the seven-time All-Star still hangs over the team as it begins preparing for the new season. Lillard, Portland’s franchise player who had been with the team for 11 years, was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks last week in a flurry of moves that the Blazers made ahead of opening camp. What’s left is a very young team that Portland will lean on to rebuild.

