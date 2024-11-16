Damian Dunn, Guillermo Diaz Graham propel Pittsburgh to 86-62 victory over West Virginia

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Damian Dunn made four 3-pointers and scored 23, Guillermo Diaz Graham added a double-double and Pittsburgh had no problems dispatching West Virginia 86-62. Dunn hit seven of his 12 shots from the floor — including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc — and 5 of 7 at the free-throw line for the Panthers (4-0). Diaz Graham finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and the second of the junior’s career. Reserve Jonathan Powell hit four 3-pointrs and scored 16 to lead the Mountaineers (2-1) in their first road game of the campaign.

