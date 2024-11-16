Damian Dunn, Guillermo Diaz Graham propel Pittsburgh to 86-62 victory over West Virginia

By The Associated Press
West Virginia's Jonathan Powell, center, is defended by Pittsburgh's Cameron Corhen (2) and Guillermo Diaz Graham (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Damian Dunn made four 3-pointers and scored 23, Guillermo Diaz Graham added a double-double and Pittsburgh had no problems dispatching West Virginia 86-62. Dunn hit seven of his 12 shots from the floor — including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc — and 5 of 7 at the free-throw line for the Panthers (4-0). Diaz Graham finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and the second of the junior’s career. Reserve Jonathan Powell hit four 3-pointrs and scored 16 to lead the Mountaineers (2-1) in their first road game of the campaign.

