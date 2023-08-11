Damar Hamlin set to take next step in comeback bid in Bills’ preseason game against Colts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin has reached another major milestone in his return to football. The Bills safety was scheduled to play in Buffalo’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. The game will mark the first time Hamlin has appeared in a competitive setting since going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. The 25-year-old was medically cleared to play in April and has since been eased back into practice.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.