Damar Hamlin on a lesson of the past year: ‘Trust what you know and trust what got you here’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Damar Hamlin learned a lot about himself over the past year. That’s no surprise after his near-death experience on the field about 13 months ago. Hamlin spoke for a few minutes Thursday on a platform overlooking radio row at this year’s Super Bowl. It was easy to take in the enormity of the event from that vantage point. Hamlin said: ‘Trust what you know and trust what got you here.” That’s something he’s learned over the past year.

