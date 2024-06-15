Daly’s homer lets Kentucky celebrate 5-4, 10-inning walk-off win in its College World Series debut

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mitchell Daly homered in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Kentucky a 5-4 win over North Carolina State. It was the third straight College World Series game to end in walk-off fashion. The Wildcats had tied it in the bottom of the ninth on Ryan Nicholson’s homer, and Daly ended it with two outs when he launched a shot into the left-field bullpen. Kentucky set a program record with its 46th win and will play Monday night against the winner of Saturday night’s Florida-Texas A&M matchup. NC State will play the Florida-Texas A&M loser in an elimination game in the afternoon.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.