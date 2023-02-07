Daly to enter Daytona 500 with Floyd Mayweather’s team

IndyCar driver Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 with the NASCAR team owned by Floyd Mayweather. The Money Team Racing raced its way into the Daytona 500 last year with driver Kaz Grala. Daly made his Cup Series debut for the team in October on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The deal was announced eight days before Daly will make his qualifying run for the Feb. 19 race. Daly will enter at least seven races in the No. 50 for TMT. The car will be sponsored by Bitnile, which sponsors Daly in IndyCar.

