Dalvin Cook signed with the Jets despite them giving the running back a ‘worst-case scenario’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Coach Robert Saleh was certain the New York Jets were about to lose out on signing Dalvin Cook. The then-free agent running back was visiting the team in July when the Jets presented what seemed like a potential deal breaker. Saleh said the Jets presented a “worst-case scenario” where Cook could end up standing on the sideline a lot while other running backs played. But Cook said he just wanted to win somewhere. And the Jets knew he was all in. Cook signed a one-year deal with the Jets and insists he’s not concerned about how many carries he’ll get.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.