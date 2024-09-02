Dalton open to keeping America’s Cup in Spain or returning home if New Zealand can win 3rd in a row

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Grant Dalton enraged many a sailing fan back in his New Zealand when he decided to take the 37th America’s Cup to Barcelona. Now that the sailing has started in the Mediterranean, the race’s CEO and head of Emirates Team New Zealand is already thinking about what venue could host the next edition if his team can hold the cup. Dalton tells The Associated Press that he would be open to keeping it in Barcelona or even taking it back to Auckland if the financial resources could then be found back home.

