Dalton Knecht’s huge day can’t quite carry Tennessee past Zach Edey and Purdue

DETROIT (AP) — Dalton Knecht was dazzling for much of the day, looking like the prospect NBA teams are projecting as a lottery pick. Tennessee leaned on the All-America wing even more than usual, with a Final Four bid at stake. Knecht delivered more than he didn’t against Purdue. He may have run out of gas when he missed a 3-pointer with an opportunity to tie the game with 3:09 left and missed another shot beyond the arc less than a minute later that allowed the first-seeded Boilermakers to pull away for a 72-66 win over the second-seeded Volunteers.

