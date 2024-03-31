Dalton Knecht’s huge day can’t quite carry Tennessee past Zach Edey and Purdue

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht walks off the court atfter the second half of an Elite Eight college basketball game against Purdue in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Duane Burleson]

DETROIT (AP) — Dalton Knecht was dazzling for much of the day, looking like the prospect NBA teams are projecting as a lottery pick. Tennessee leaned on the All-America wing even more than usual, with a Final Four bid at stake. Knecht delivered more than he didn’t against Purdue. He may have run out of gas when he missed a 3-pointer with an opportunity to tie the game with 3:09 left and missed another shot beyond the arc less than a minute later that allowed the first-seeded Boilermakers to pull away for a 72-66 win over the second-seeded Volunteers.

