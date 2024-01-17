Dalton Knecht scores 39 to lead No. 6 Tennessee past Florida 85-66

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored a career-high 39 points and had eight rebounds to lead No. 6 Tennessee past Florida 85-66. Jonas Aidoo had 19 points and a team-high 10 rebounds to help the Volunteers win their 12th straight at home. Knecht averaged 32 points in two games last week as he captured SEC Co-Player of the Week honors. The Gators, who haven’t won in Knoxville since 2014, were led by Walter Clayton Jr. with 16 points and Riley Kugel with 12. Tyrese Samuel had 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.