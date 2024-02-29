Dalton Knecht scores 39 to lead No. 4 Tennessee past No. 11 Auburn 92-84

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dalton Knecht matched his career high with 39 points, including 27 in the second half, to lift No. 4 Tennessee to a 92-84 victory over No. 11 Auburn. The Volunteers trailed 63-55 before Knecht took over the game, scoring 11 straight Tennessee points and 20 of 23. His 3-pointer tied it at 66-all with 9:58 left, and his jumper with 8:38 remaining put the Vols ahead to stay. Zakai Zeigler had 17 points and nine assists and Jonas Aidoo scored 14 points for SEC-leading Tennessee. Johni Broome had 23 points and nine rebounds for Auburn.

