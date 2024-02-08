Dalton Knecht scores 27 to lead No. 6 Tennessee over LSU 88-68

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dalton Knecht had 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead No. 6 Tennessee to an 88-68 victory over LSU. Zakai Zeigler had 17 points, nine assists and five steals and Jordan Gainey came off the bench to score 18 for the Volunteers on Wednesday night. The Tigers were led by Will Baker with 16 points. Derek Fountain scored 11. Tennessee led by as many as 26 points early in the second half. LSU went on a 13-0 run midway through the second and got as close as eight before a three-point play by Knecht bumped the lead back to double digits.

