Dalton Knecht scores 25 points as No. 6 Tennessee hands Alabama first SEC loss 91-71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 25 points to help No. 6 Tennessee beat Alabama 91-71 on Saturday to hand the Crimson Tide its first SEC loss this season. Jonas Aidoo added 19 points and four blocks and Jordan Gainey had 15 points for the Volunteers (14-4, 4-1 SEC). Mark Sears led the Crimson Tide (12-6, 4-1) with 22 points.

