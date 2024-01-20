Dalton Knecht scores 25 points as No. 6 Tennessee hands Alabama first SEC loss 91-71

By AL LESAR The Associated Press
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) drives as he's defended by Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wade Payne]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 25 points to help No. 6 Tennessee beat Alabama 91-71 on Saturday to hand the Crimson Tide its first SEC loss this season. Jonas Aidoo added 19 points and four blocks and Jordan Gainey had 15 points for the Volunteers (14-4, 4-1 SEC). Mark Sears led the Crimson Tide (12-6, 4-1) with 22 points.

