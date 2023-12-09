Dalton Knecht scores 21 to lead No. 17 Tennessee over No. 20 Illinois 86-79

By AL LESAR The Associated Press
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes yells at his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 21 points to help No. 17 Tennessee rally from a second-half deficit to beat No. 20 Illinois, 86-79, in front of a raucous crowd of more than 20,000 Volunteer fans. Knecht had eight points in a pivotal four-minute stretch in the second half when Tennessee (6-3) rallied from a four-point deficit to a six-point lead with just over 13 minutes to play. The Illini were held scoreless in that stretch. Santiago Vescovi, a guard, scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds against the much-taller Illini. Jonas Aidoo scored 14 and Josiah-Jordan James scored 12 points and had seven assists. Quincy Guerrier and Terrence Shannon scored 22 each to lead Illinois. Coleman Hawkins had 12. The Illini were limited to 33% shooting from the field.

