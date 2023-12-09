Dalton Knecht scores 21 to lead No. 17 Tennessee over No. 20 Illinois 86-79

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 21 points to help No. 17 Tennessee rally from a second-half deficit to beat No. 20 Illinois, 86-79, in front of a raucous crowd of more than 20,000 Volunteer fans. Knecht had eight points in a pivotal four-minute stretch in the second half when Tennessee (6-3) rallied from a four-point deficit to a six-point lead with just over 13 minutes to play. The Illini were held scoreless in that stretch. Santiago Vescovi, a guard, scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds against the much-taller Illini. Jonas Aidoo scored 14 and Josiah-Jordan James scored 12 points and had seven assists. Quincy Guerrier and Terrence Shannon scored 22 each to lead Illinois. Coleman Hawkins had 12. The Illini were limited to 33% shooting from the field.

