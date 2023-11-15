Dalton Knecht scores 18 to lead No. 7 Tennessee past Wofford 82-61

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 18 points to lead No. 7 Tennessee to an 82-61 victory over Wofford. The Northern Colorado transfer scored all but four of his points in the second half, helping the Volunteers pull away from the Terriers after leading by just five at halftime. Jordan Gainey scored 16 points and Santiago Vescovi added 11 for Tennessee. Corey Tripp scored 19 points for Wofford. Chase Cormier added 15 and Jackson Sivills had 10.

