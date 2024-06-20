Dalton Knecht hones game over 3-school basketball journey, now a projected lottery pick in NBA draft

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) reacts after a three-point basket during the second half of an Elite Eight college basketball game against Purdue in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Detroit. Knecht has always carried a chip on his shoulder with him throughout his cross-country, multi-school basketball journey. The most recent Associated Press mock draft projects him going to the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 9.

DENVER (AP) — Dalton Knecht has always carried a chip on his shoulder with him throughout his multi-school basketball journey. Feeling overlooked has powered the guard from Colorado along his stops at Northeastern Junior College, Northern Colorado and Tennessee. Knecht is coming off his final college season, during which he averaged 21.7 points with the Volunteers, earned All-America honors and received shout-outs from none other than Kevin Durant. That determination has Knecht on the precipice of becoming a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

