Dalot scores winner as Man United beats Sheffield United 2-1 ‘on a sad day’ after Charlton’s death

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Diogo Dalot has made sure Manchester United could pay tribute to Bobby Charlton with a win. Dalot curled in a long-range strike in the 77th minute to give United a 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday in an emotionally charged Premier League match played just hours after the announcement that the club’s greatest ever player had died at the age of 86. United captain Bruno Fernandes laid a wreath at the center of the field before the game, and both teams took part in a tribute that included a period of applause in Charlton’s honor. Goals from Scott McTominay and Dalot then ensured they remembered him with a victory.

