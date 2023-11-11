Dallin Hall rallies BYU to victory over No. 17 San Diego State

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Dallin Hall scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to lead BYU to a 74-65 victory over No. 17 San Diego State. Jaxon Robinson and Richie Saunders each finished with 12 points for the Cougars. Fousseyni Traore chipped in 12 points and added a team-high ight rebounds. Jaedon LeDee led San Diego State with 21 points and seven rebounds. Reese Waters chipped in 15 points for the Aztecs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.