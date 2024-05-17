Dallas Wings’ Natasha Howard will miss up to 6 weeks after breaking foot in season opener

Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard is expected to miss up to six weeks after breaking her foot in a season-opening victory on Wednesday. Howard’s injury left the Wings with only eight healthy players. That enabled the Wings to sign free agent Monique Billings to a salary-cap hardship contract. Billings’ hardship contract must be terminated once the Wings have 10 other players available. The 32-year-old Howard had 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists Wednesday in Dallas’ 87-79 win over the Chicago Sky. The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 16.5 points and 8 rebounds for the Wings last season.

