Dallas Wings had high expectations for 2024, but injuries have them at bottom of WNBA standings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Wings were coming off their best season since moving to Texas eight years ago, and their most wins since the franchise’s last WNBA title in 2008. They were returning All-Star players Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale and standout defender Natasha Howard from a 22-win team that made the WNBA semifinals. Instead of being able to build off that, the injury-plagued Wings are 4-15. Sabally hasn’t even played because of a shoulder injury, Howard missed 12 games with a broken foot and flourishing second-year guard Maddy Siegrist broke her left index finger two weeks ago. The Wings have lost 13 of their last 14 games.

