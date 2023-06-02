Dallas United withdraws from soccer tournament after racial slur alleged

CARY, N.C. (AP) — The Dallas United soccer team has withdrawn from a 32-team, seven-on-seven soccer tournament following an alleged racial slur during a match against West Ham. West Ham led 2-0 at the end of regulation in a match with a target score of 3 on Thursday night. West Ham players became agitated, there was yelling between the teams and West Ham players left, according to a Raleigh News & Observer report on the alleged racial slur. Organizers of the competition, known as The Soccer Tournament, concluded “Dallas United violated TST’s code of conduct.”

