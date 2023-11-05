Dallas tops Sounders 3-1, forces rubber match in first-round series

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira scored in the first 18 minutes and FC Dallas cruised to a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders, forcing a third match to settle the first-round playoff series. Arriola needed just six minutes to give Dallas (12-10-13) the lead, using assists from Bernard Kamungo and Paxton Pomykal. Ferreira scored on a penalty kick 12 minutes later and Dallas took a 2-0 lead into halftime. Ferreira took the PK after Kamungo drew a foul on Seattle defender Nouhou Tolo. Jordan Morris scored unassisted three minutes into the second half to get the Sounders (14-10-11) within a goal. Jáder Obrian sealed the win for Dallas with an unassisted goal in the 89th minute.

