Dallas teen rookie Johnston lives with, learns from Pavelski

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars teenage rookie Wyatt Johnston is living with veteran center Joe Pavelski. The 19-year-old Johnston says he just tries to listen and learn from all of Pavelski’s experience. Johnston has lived all season with the family of the center who is twice his age. The rookie had 24 goals to tie the NHL rookie lead while playing all 82 regular-season games. He has two goals in the playoffs and assisted on a goal by Pavelski in Game 2 of the second round against Seattle that evened the series. Game 3 is Sunday.

