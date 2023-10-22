Dallas steamrolls Galaxy 4-1 to earn spot in postseason

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Bernard Kamungo scored twice in the first half, Ema Twumasi scored the first goal of his career and FC Dallas earned a spot in the postseason with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy. Dallas (11-10-13) is unbeaten at 2-0-7 in its last nine matches and snaps a streak of playing to five straight draws. Kamungo scored in the 4th minute off an assist from Nkosi Tafari to give Dallas an early lead. Twumasi, a defender, found the net for the first time, scoring unassisted in the 13th minute for a 2-0 advantage. It was his 84th appearance and 64th start for Dallas.

