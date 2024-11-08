Dallas Stars will now have lot of time on the ice after their trip to Finland

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars will now be logging plenty of ice time. Their back-to-back games at home against the Chicago Blackhawks had 11 days and a trip to Finland in between them. The Stars are now in a stretch with 21 games in 44 days through the week before Christmas. Forward Sam Steel says Dallas can focus on grinding it out and trying to get to its A-game. The Stars lost two games to reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida last weekend in Finland. They beat Chicago 3-1 on Thursday, and next play at 13-1 Winnipeg. Canada will be the third country they play in a three-game stretch over eight days.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.