Dallas Stars will now have lot of time on the ice after their trip to Finland

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Dallas Stars' Logan Stankoven (11), Sam Steel (18) and Esa Lindell (23)j celebrate a goal scored by Steel in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Dallas, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars will now be logging plenty of ice time. Their back-to-back games at home against the Chicago Blackhawks had 11 days and a trip to Finland in between them. The Stars are now in a stretch with 21 games in 44 days through the week before Christmas. Forward Sam Steel says Dallas can focus on grinding it out and trying to get to its A-game. The Stars lost two games to reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida last weekend in Finland. They beat Chicago 3-1 on Thursday, and next play at 13-1 Winnipeg. Canada will be the third country they play in a three-game stretch over eight days.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.