Dallas Stars top scorer Jason Robertson will miss most of camp after cyst removed from his foot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Stars top scorer Jason Robertson will miss most of training camp but is expected to be ready for the start of the season after surgery to remove a cyst from his foot. General manager Jim Nill said Wednesday that Robertson had the cyst removed July 30. Robertson will be with the team on Thursday when camp opens. But he just resumed skating on his own after six weeks of not being able to put weight on his foot. The season opener is Oct. 10. Nill says “it’s just really a healing process now.”

